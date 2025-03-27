Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

UK Does Not Want to ’Escalate’ Donald Trump’s Trade Wars

UK Does Not Want to ’Escalate’ Donald Trump’s Trade Wars
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has said the UK does not want to "escalate" US President Donald Trump's trade wars after the latter slapped a new 25% tariff on all imported cars, Sky News reports. 

Trump signed an executive order last night for the tax to kick in on 2 April - what he has called "liberation day".

But speaking to Wilfred Frost on Sky News Breakfast, the chancellor sought to diffuse the looming conflict when asked if the UK intended to respond.

She said: "We're not at the moment in a position where we want to do anything to escalate these trade wars.

"Trade wars are no good for anyone. It will end up with higher prices for consumers pushing up inflation after we've worked so hard to get a grip of inflation, and at the same time, will make it harder for British companies to export.

"So look, we are looking to secure a better trading relationship with the United States. I recognise that the week ahead is important.

"There are further talks going on today, so let's see where we get to in the next few days."

UnitedStates UnitedKingdom TradeWars DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
UK Does Not Want to ’Escalate’ Donald Trump’s Trade Wars

UK Does Not Want to ’Escalate’ Donald Trump’s Trade Wars

3 hours ago
MTG Clashes with British Journalist, Tells Reporter to ’Go Back to Your Country

MTG Clashes with British Journalist, Tells Reporter to ’Go Back to Your Country

5 hours ago
Trump Considers Reducing China Tariffs to Secure TikTok Sale Before April Deadline

Trump Considers Reducing China Tariffs to Secure TikTok Sale Before April Deadline

9 hours ago
US Immigration Targets Pro-Palestinian Students at Tufts, University of Alabama Amid Crackdown on Free Speech

US Immigration Targets Pro-Palestinian Students at Tufts, University of Alabama Amid Crackdown on Free Speech

10 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 27-03-2025 Hour: 07:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot