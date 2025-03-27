Ukraine’s Allies Meet in Paris to Discuss New Aid, Security Commitment

By Staff, Agencies

France committed €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, while around 30 leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Thursday to discuss strengthening Kiev's position and their potential role in any future peace deal with Russia.

The third summit, led by France and Britain, includes various leaders like British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting follows Zelensky’s recent agreement to move forward with ceasefire talks to secure renewed US aid and intelligence cooperation.

However, Russia has added new conditions regarding a Black Sea ceasefire and energy targets, while many European nations remain skeptical about the prospects of a peace agreement.

First and foremost (we will discuss) the immediate support for Ukraine. It must go on because it is necessary to continue the resistance," President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Wednesday evening at a press conference with Zelensky.

Macron pledged an additional €2 billion in French military aid, including missiles, warplanes, and air defense systems, while Zelenskiy suggested other partners might announce aid packages on Thursday.

The summit seeks to define Europe’s role in potential peace talks, with its conclusions to be shared with the US, despite its absence.

Talks will focus on reinforcing Ukraine’s military to deter and overseeing limited ceasefires on maritime and energy targets, following US-led discussions in Saudi Arabia.

European leaders, including Macron and Starmer, are revising security plans for Ukraine, shifting from troop deployments to new strategies due to challenges like opposition from Russia and the US.

Starmer's office stated that the Prime Minister will emphasize unity in supporting Ukraine and backing US efforts despite Russian obstacles.

Officials have considered all European military assets, discussing potential contributions to a future force.