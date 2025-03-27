Please Wait...

MTG Clashes with British Journalist, Tells Reporter to 'Go Back to Your Country

MTG Clashes with British Journalist, Tells Reporter to ’Go Back to Your Country
By Staff, Agencies

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked controversy after mocking a British journalist’s accent and telling her to leave the US during a heated exchange.

The incident occurred when Sky News reporter Martha Kelner questioned Greene outside a committee hearing on public broadcasting funding. As Kelner began asking about a leaked Signal chat on US airstrikes in Yemen, Greene interrupted, demanding to know where she was from.

Upon learning Kelner was British, Greene dismissed her, saying, “Go back to your country,” and criticized the UK’s immigration policies.

Greene continued berating the journalist, stating, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” before redirecting attention to what she called the Biden administration’s security failures.

This is not the first time Greene has clashed with British journalists. In a previous confrontation with journalist Emily Maitlis, she used expletives when questioned about conspiracy theories, including her past remarks on “Jewish space lasers.”

Kelner later commented that Greene’s approach is a strategy to discredit the media rather than address pressing issues. Meanwhile, White House officials remain under scrutiny for the Signal chat leak, with lawmakers pressing for answers on national security concerns.

 

