Kim Jong Un Oversees Testing of AI-Powered Suicide and Reconnaissance Drones

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has personally supervised the testing of new artificial intelligence-equipped suicide and reconnaissance drones as part of the country's military modernization efforts.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], the tests involved various unmanned aerial vehicles designed for tracking enemy movements and carrying out tactical strikes.

Kim emphasized the need to expand production of AI-driven military technology, calling intelligent drones the future of modern warfare. Photos from the tests, conducted earlier this week, showed attack drones successfully striking ground targets, including military vehicles.

KCNA also released images of Kim inspecting a newly developed unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, which appeared larger than a fighter jet.

Additionally, North Korea unveiled an airborne early warning and control [AEW] aircraft, similar to South Korea’s Boeing-manufactured Peace Eye. Reports suggest Pyongyang has been converting Russian-made Il-76 cargo planes for this purpose.

Kim was also briefed on new intelligence-gathering, electronic jamming, and attack systems developed by North Korea’s electronic warfare division, underscoring the country’s push to integrate AI and advanced technology into its defense strategy.