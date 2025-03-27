Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen Stage Naval Parades in Support of Palestine: : To Turn Sea into Hell for ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy and popular mobilization forces conducted a large-scale naval parade on Thursday, deploying 3,000 vessels across the Gulf, Makran coasts, and the Caspian Sea to express solidarity with Palestinians ahead of International Quds Day.

Islamic Revolution Guards Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, addressed a gathering in Bandar Abbas, emphasizing that Iran's maritime forces would ensure security and counter any adversarial moves in regional waters.

Tangsiri further stated that the IRG naval forces are pursuing the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and will “turn the sea into hell for the Zionists and eliminate ‘Israel’ from the face of the world."

"We will not only fight on land. We are also ready in the sea and you will have no way to escape,” the IRG commander told the ‘Israeli’ entity, reaffirming Iran's commitment to maintaining security in the Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and northern waters.

Tangsiri described Iran's naval mobilization as a symbol of resistance, stating, "The naval Basij force is not just a military unit but a representation of the Islamic nations' defiance against oppressors. Today, the seas have become an arena for confronting occupiers."

Highlighting the significance of Quds Day, he said, "This day represents a global stand against oppression. Not just Iranians but Muslims worldwide will voice their opposition to injustice."

The IRG Navy commander asserted that Iran’s maritime forces were a key pillar of resistance, with their strength instilling fear among adversaries. "With more than 3,000 vessels, we have ensured security and deterrence in our waters," he added, warning that any hostile action would be met with a decisive response.

Referring to Iran's regional alliances, Tangsiri declared that naval forces from resistance-aligned nations had also participated in the parade. The event saw Palestinian flags being displayed prominently, while a symbolic Israeli flag was set ablaze in the heart of the Gulf.

Tangsiri warned regional adversaries, saying, "You will find no escape route through the sea. Iran’s naval Basij, alongside other Muslim nations, will block all your paths." He reiterated that Iranian forces were prepared to confront threats beyond land, emphasizing, "We are ready at sea as well. You have nowhere to run."

Concluding his speech, Tangsiri expressed confidence in divine promises, stating that Iran remains steadfast in its path of resistance. "We do not fear martyrdom. The era of tyranny over the seas is over, and we stand ready to counter any threats," he said.

The annual Quds Day march, set to take place across Iran on Friday, is expected to see widespread participation as part of Iran's long-standing opposition to Israeli aggressions.