Chaos in “Israel”: Gantz Warns of Civil War

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the “Israeli” “National Unity” party, Benny Gantz, met with the so-called “Justice” Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday evening as Knesset deliberations continued over changes to the committee responsible for selecting judges.

According to the “Israeli” Public Broadcasting Corporation, this amendment is a key pillar of the controversial “judicial” reforms, which are expected to be finalized by Friday.

During the meeting, Gantz urged Minister Levin to halt the legislation, warning that “‘Israel’ is on the brink of civil war." However, Levin refused to relent. Sources close to him argued that the proposal “intended to heal the rift in the nation."

Meanwhile, Gantz sent the entity’s premiere Benjamin Netanyahu a letter, urging him to reconsider the divisive amendments. In protest of the legislation’s passage without broad consensus, opposition parties signaled a possible boycott of the third and final voting session.

According to quotes published by Channel 12, Gantz wrote to Netanyahu: "I’m appealing to you as someone who bears the responsibility of acting on behalf of all ‘citizens’ of ‘Israel’."

"Our society is wounded and bleeding, divided in a way we have not seen since October 6 [2023]. Fifty-nine of our brothers and sisters are still captive in Gaza, and our soldiers, from all political factions, are fighting on multiple fronts."

In a statement on Monday, Gantz said, "It’s true that there are many security challenges from abroad, but ‘Israel’s’ security is at risk because of the internal division."

“When we tear the people apart from within, we strengthen Hamas’ stubbornness and give it hope that it can break us. The most urgent matter now is the return of our kidnapped soldiers," he maintained, adding, “Anyone who ignores this now is knowingly harming the security of the state. What is happening here is laying the foundation for the next catastrophe and fueling our enemies."

Meanwhile, former Israeli army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot stated that "while most ‘Israelis’ support the immediate return of the captives and the continuation of the decisive war on ‘terrorism’ until its defeat, the government is focused on the struggle against the gatekeepers —referring to the heads of the security services—and the ‘judicial’ system."

The new bill outlines that the judicial selection committee consists of nine members, including the President of the so-called “Supreme Court, two other justices, the Justice Minister”—who will chair the committee—and an additional minister chosen by the government.

The committee will also include two Knesset members [one from the coalition and one from the opposition] and two public representatives, one selected by the coalition and the other by the opposition.

According to the “Israeli” Public Broadcasting Corporation, the amendment seeks to shift the “judicial” appointment process from a committee with significant “judicial” influence to a more politically driven body, eliminating the Bar Association’s role in the decision-making process.