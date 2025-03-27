Trump Considers Reducing China Tariffs to Secure TikTok Sale Before April Deadline

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump signaled on Wednesday that he may reduce tariffs on China as an incentive for Beijing to approve the sale of TikTok by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The social media giant, used by 170 million Americans, faces a US ban under a 2024 law unless a non-Chinese buyer is secured by April 5.

Trump acknowledged that China’s approval is critical to any potential deal, stating, “Maybe I’ll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done.”

His administration has already imposed a 20% tariff increase on Chinese imports this year, but the president suggested he might use trade policy as leverage to finalize the TikTok sale.

China’s Commerce Ministry reiterated its stance on tariffs, emphasizing its willingness to engage in negotiations based on “mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.”

However, Beijing has long resisted ceding control of a business worth tens of billions of dollars.

Vice President JD Vance expects a resolution on TikTok’s ownership by the April 5 deadline. Trump also indicated he is open to extending the deadline if negotiations require more time.