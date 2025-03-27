Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Imam Khamenei Approves Clemency for Over 1,500 Prisoners Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has approved the pardon or sentence reduction of over 1,500 prisoners, following a request from the judiciary chief on the occasions of auspicious Eid al-Fitr and the Islamic Republic’s anniversary.

In celebration of the Persian New Year, the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, and the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khamenei agreed to grant clemency or reduce sentences for a number of convicts.

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei had submitted a request to the Leader, seeking pardon or sentence reductions for 1,526 individuals convicted in public and revolution courts, as well as in the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

Imam Khamenei approved the request, allowing for clemency measures to be implemented.

Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of inmates upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. It marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

