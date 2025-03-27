Hamas: Netanyahu is Thirsty for Blood; Risks ‘Israeli’ Captives Lives

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has warned that “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to engage in genuine negotiations would put the lives of “Israeli” captives in Gaza at further grave risk as he prioritizes prolonging his ongoing war of genocide against the territory over their fate.

In a newly released video statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance movement condemned Netanyahu for sabotaging negotiations aimed at securing the release of the remaining captives, saying his primary aim was to continue his brutal onslaught against the people of the Gaza Strip.

“Netanyahu, the war criminal… He is thirsty for blood, and the ‘Israeli’ captives will be his first victims,” the video’s subtitle read.

An “Israeli” captive, appearing in the footage, described the captives’ conditions, recalling how their situation had improved when a ceasefire deal was in place, only for their hopes to be shattered when Netanyahu resumed the genocide earlier in March.

“We, the captives in Gaza, want to tell you about our situation. When the ceasefire deal began and Gaza’s crossings were opened to allow humanitarian aid in, Hamas’ fighters were keen and concerned to provide everything we needed and everything we asked for. Not just to feed us, but to make us feel well,” he said, sitting by the side of another captive.

“Indeed, we began to feel that there was no more hunger, and we began to breathe fresh air. We believed that this would end. Just as the end was approaching, we were dealt a severe blow,” he added.

“Netanyahu sought to engineer sham negotiations to only stall and buy time. He resumed his genocidal war against unarmed civilians in Gaza. He reversed the ceasefire agreement he had signed,” the video’s subtitle went on.

The video also included scenes of previously released “Israeli” captives expressing relief and gratitude towards the Palestinian resistance for their treatment in captivity -- a stark contrast to the “Israeli” disregard for their fate.

Hamas regretted again that Netanyahu’s insistence on military aggression had stalled all efforts to reach a resolution, but repeated the group’s assertion that a return to meaningful negotiations would lead to the release of the remaining captives.

The development came amid growing unrest and resentment among the “Israeli” illegal settlers across the occupied Palestinian territories, where thousands have taken to the streets, demanding the premier to step down over his insistence on keeping up the war and his role in the negotiations’ failure.

Families of the captives have denounced him for using their loved ones as pawns to advance his personal agendas.