South Korea Faces Deadliest Wildfires in History, Over 26 Dead and 88,000 Acres Burned

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea is grappling with its deadliest wildfires on record, with at least 26 fatalities reported as massive infernos continue to ravage the southeastern part of the country.

The fires, which began last Friday, have already consumed more than 88,000 acres of land, double the area burned from the previous day, according to the Interior Ministry.

This marks a catastrophic escalation from the country's worst wildfire on record in 2000, which burned 59,000 acres and killed two people.

Flames have destroyed at least 317 structures, including two ancient Buddhist temples over 1,000 years old.

Videos from local news outlets show the fire closing in on the temples, with the Korea Heritage Service reporting that valuable treasures, including a stone Buddha statue, were successfully evacuated from one of the temples before it was engulfed in flames.

The death toll includes a 73-year-old helicopter pilot, whose aircraft crashed during firefighting operations.

The fire has also injured at least 29 people, with eight of them reported to be in serious condition. Many of the fatalities were elderly individuals in their 60s and 70s.

More than 27,000 people have been evacuated, including residents of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Andong Hahoe Folk Village, located more than 130 miles southeast of Seoul.

Villagers described the fires as "the devil," expressing frustration over the lack of success in containing the flames.

As of Thursday morning, five fires remained active, with the largest one still burning across approximately 82,000 acres.

Firefighters have managed to contain 44% of that blaze, but high winds have hindered the use of helicopters and drones.

While rain is forecasted for the region, it is expected to have little effect on the fires.

The first blaze began last Friday in Sancheong County, reportedly ignited by a farmer's lawnmower. T

he wildfires have led to widespread disruptions, including road closures, train service suspensions, and power outages.

The acting president, Han Duck-soo, acknowledged the severity of the crisis, calling the fires "the worst wildfires ever."