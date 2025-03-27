‘Israeli’ Airstrike Targets Hamas Spox Al-Qanou, Assassination Campaign Intensifies in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

An ‘Israeli’ airstrike on Thursday targeted the northern Gaza Strip, killing Abdul-Latif al-Qanou, a prominent spokesman for Hamas.

The strike, which hit his tent in the city of Jabalia, also left several others wounded, including multiple children. While Hamas has yet to officially comment on al-Qanou's martyrdom, local sources confirmed the attack.

This assassination is part of an ongoing series of targeted killings by the ‘Israeli’ entity, which resumed its deadly assaults after a brief pause in its air campaign.

Since the beginning of the October 2023-present war, the ‘Israeli’ entity has been systematically targeting Hamas leaders.

In recent days, two key members of Hamas’s Political Bureau, Ismail Barhoum and Salah al-Bardaweel, were murdered in separate airstrikes—one on a hospital and the other on a tent.

Hamas has reported the martyrdom of at least 11 senior members of its Political Bureau, including high-ranking officials such as Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Saleh al-Arouri and Rawhi Mushtaha.

Despite the loss of these prominent leaders, Hamas has remained resolute, with spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri stating that the entity’s targeted killings would not deter the movement’s fight for Palestinian liberation.

The ‘Israeli’ entity’s actions have increasingly affected civilians in Gaza. Over the past few weeks, the military campaign has resulted in the deaths of more than 50,000 Palestinians.

On Wednesday alone, ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on various locations across Gaza, including the southern city of Khan Younis, led to several civilian casualties, including children. In Gaza City’s Saftawi area, an entire family of six was murdered when their apartment building was bombed.

This escalation highlights the ongoing brutality of the ‘Israeli’ assault, which continues to target both resistance fighters and civilians, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.