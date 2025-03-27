Sheikh Qassem: We Must Face The Dangerous US, ‘Israeli’ Scheme in The Region

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech at the Quds Platform:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and salutations be upon the most deserving of creatures, our Master and beloved leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, upon his pure and noble family, upon his chosen and pious companions, and upon all the prophets and righteous until the Day of Judgment.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Seventy-five years of “Israeli” occupation of Palestine and Al-Quds, and “Israel” has not been able to erase the Palestinian identity or legitimize a single inch of Palestine.

Palestine remains under occupation, and the “Israeli” entity has neither a state nor defined borders. The Al-Aqsa Flood operation came to overturn the equation. Eighteen months have passed since the Al-Aqsa Flood, and the Palestinian cause continues to shine on the global stage, standing as an undeniable truth. Meanwhile, “Israel” is being exposed for its criminal and aggressive actions. At the same time, it has become clear that the “Israeli” entity is facing an existential crisis, unable to solidify its presence or take the land of Palestine.

All respect and admiration to the brave and resilient Palestinian people, who have sacrificed so much and stood firm in their land with unwavering dignity and pride. Their strength and perseverance are truly legendary.

Salutations to the righteous martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and their families—along with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and all Palestinian factions.

Salutations to the people of Gaza, the West Bank, the 1948 territories, and Al-Quds.

They are the heart of a strong and resilient people—men, women, and children—who have given everything for their dignity, rights, and homeland.

This extraordinary resilience persists despite 50,000 martyrs, over 160,000 wounded, and 2.4 million people displaced, facing genocide, starvation, oppression, and attempts to break their spirit. Yet, they stand firm, placing their faith in God, certain of His justice and mercy.

This great people have given their noblest sacrifices, including the martyrs Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political bureau, and Yehya Sinwar, the martyred leader. Leadership stands at the forefront, with all the martyrs and righteous leaders walking this path. Today, we have every right to raise the slogan we’ve seen at the Al-Quds Platform: “We remain loyal to the pledge, O Al-Quds.” We will press on, because the Palestinian people will never waver. With all these sacrifices, they can only remain at the forefront, God willing, to one day reclaim Al-Quds.

We must understand that the American imperialist plan is vast and very dangerous, using “Israel” as its tool of aggression. The plan includes:

• The complete liquidation of the Palestinian cause

• The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank

• The occupation of lands from neighboring countries like Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt

• The division of the region’s countries into many scattered states, making them easier to manipulate.

• Controlling the Middle East according to their own vision and interests

The plan is vast and dangerous, which is why the sacrifices are great—because they aim to dismantle this plan. But, by God’s will, the sacrifices will halt it and topple it, no matter how far it goes because the resistance will continue, and the sacrifices will keep coming.

Palestine is great because of its people and resistance; it cannot be defeated. The future belongs to Palestine, God willing.

What do we see? “Israel’s” superiority in genocide, killing civilians, destroying life, and wrecking everything on earth—this is a disgrace. However, the Resistance has triumphed in its unwavering commitment to its rights, despite the immense sacrifices, and this is a great honor.

The facade of America’s humanitarian leadership has been shattered, exposing its true oppressive nature and the cruelty it shows towards the rights of the Palestinian people, alongside the violence of the Israeli entity.

In any case, this is just one round, and it is not the end. We are confident that victory will belong to those who believe in this great cause—the Palestinian cause.

Allah Almighty said: {Indeed, We sent before you [O Prophet] messengers, each to their own people, and they came to them with clear proofs. Then We inflicted punishment upon those who persisted in wickedness. For it is Our duty to help the believers.}

Here, we must turn to the honorable and giving Axis of Resistance, with particular recognition to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Allah blessed us with Imam Khomeini, who changed the face of the region and initiated a project of united efforts for the liberation of Palestine, mobilizing 20 million to free Al-Quds. He declared a day for Al-Quds, a call for the entire ummah to embrace the responsibility of standing with Palestine, supporting its cause, and striving for its liberation.

The Axis of Resistance, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei and following the legacy of Imam Khomeini, is focused on supporting resistance to confront occupation.

Listen to what Imam Khomeini said: “The leaders of the Islamic states must be aware that this seed of corruption planted in the heart of the Islamic world is not only aimed at destroying the Muslim ummah, but its danger and harm threaten the entire Middle East.” These words were spoken in 1979, at the time of the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The Axis of Resistance owes much to the leader of the martyrs of this axis, the commander of the Quds Force, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the late Qasem Soleimani. We deeply miss him, along with the great scholar and martyr, President Ibrahim Raisi, the revered religious figure who was with us at the forum last year.

This Axis is deeply indebted to Islamic Iran for its unwavering support in every aspect—financial, military, political, and media—along with the dedication of its noble people, who have sacrificed greatly and endured so much for the cause of Palestine.

Secondly, Hezbollah and the Resistance fighters in Lebanon supported Gaza and the Uli al-Ba’as Battle. In Lebanon, the brave Resistance fighters, along with the noble people from various sects, parties, and forces who believe in this righteous cause, made great sacrifices. Among the most significant sacrifices were the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the martyred leaders, and the noble martyrs—men and women—from the Resistance in the South, Bekaa, the southern suburbs [Dahiyeh], and various regions across Lebanon.

Thousands of Resistance fighters and Lebanese people have given their lives on the path to Palestine, defending Gaza and Lebanon, and striving for the liberation of the land.

“Israel” has failed to achieve its goals of ending the Resistance in Lebanon and was unable to reach the Litani River. A ceasefire was declared, and the Resistance remains steadfast, in a position of strength.

We are at a stage where it is the state’s responsibility to implement the agreement and ensure the withdrawal of the occupation. The Resistance, however, continues with its strong presence, acting wherever necessary and wherever it deems fit. Let it be clear that the Resistance is a deeply rooted belief and a steadfast choice, moving wisely according to the needs of the confrontation. Now, it is the Lebanese state’s duty to fulfill its responsibility and pressure the key players who facilitated the agreement. We will not accept the continuation of the occupation, and it must release the prisoners. There is no place for normalization or surrender in Lebanon.

Thirdly, a heartfelt salute to the beloved and honorable Yemen, under the leadership of His Eminence Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, as well as to the Yemeni people, the Yemeni army, and Ansarullah.

All respect and gratitude to those who have set a unique example in supporting Gaza, Palestine, the Resistance, and the region, paying a heavy price for their fight against global American and British arrogance, which directly supports Zionist crimes.

Our brothers in Yemen have excelled in setting an example of contribution and confrontation at sea, launching missiles on Tel Aviv and carrying out all these heroic acts despite the distance. This places the responsibility of complacency on the Arabs and Muslims, as they could have taken action whether near or far, but they choose to remain passive. They will bear the heavy responsibility, for “Israel” will not relent and will not stop.

Fourthly, Iraq, a vital supporter of Palestine, Lebanon, and the region through its people, leadership, and Popular Mobilization, has played a significant role. It is the nation that gave martyred commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on the path to Al-Quds and provided the resources for resilience and support. Iraq holds an honorable position.

We take pride in being part of the Axis of Resistance against the “Israeli” entity and those behind it. However, it is not an honor for us to align with the tyrants and the occupiers who seek to dominate the region.

Our slogan is “We remain loyal to the pledge, O Al-Quds.” We will continue, endure, and persist, and victory is from Allah, the Almighty.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.