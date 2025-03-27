Kermit the Frog to Inspire University of Maryland’s Class of 2025 with Commencement Speech

By Staff, Agencies

The University of Maryland has announced that Kermit the Frog will be the official commencement speaker for the Class of 2025, making it one of the most unique graduation ceremonies in the school's history.

The beloved Muppet, famous for his roles on The Muppet Show and Sesame Street, will take the stage on May 21 to offer wisdom, humor and encouragement to the new graduates.

Kermit’s selection is particularly meaningful for the university, as his creator, Jim Henson, was a University of Maryland alumnus. Henson, who graduated in 1960, first brought Kermit to life using fabric from his mother’s old coat and a ping-pong ball for the eyes. A bronze statue of Henson and Kermit already sits in a campus garden, making the event a homecoming of sorts for the iconic character.

University President Darryll J. Pines praised the decision, saying, “I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives.”

In a statement, Kermit himself expressed enthusiasm for the role, saying: "Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”

This won’t be Kermit’s first commencement speech. In 1996, he addressed the graduating class of Southampton College, then part of Long Island University, where he received an honorary doctorate of amphibious letters for his efforts in raising environmental awareness.

At that ceremony, students proudly wore “Kermit ’96” stickers on their gowns, though some were initially skeptical about a puppet delivering their send-off. However, his speech, which included both heartfelt advice and a few “ribbits” translated into wisdom, won over the crowd.

While universities often invite prominent figures in politics, business, and entertainment to speak at commencements, some institutions have opted for unconventional choices. Just last year, D’Youville University in Buffalo invited an AI-powered robot to deliver its graduation speech, drawing mixed reactions.

Unlike the robotic speaker, however, Kermit has decades of experience as a beloved cultural figure and has shared messages of resilience, kindness and determination with audiences of all ages. Given his reputation, graduates can expect an uplifting and entertaining speech filled with humor and heartfelt encouragement.

If history is any indication, the University of Maryland’s graduating class of 2025 is in for a memorable send-off. As Kermit once said in his 1996 address:

"May success and a smile always be yours—even when you’re knee-deep in the sticky muck of life."