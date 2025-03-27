Resistance Leaders in Al-Quds Day: Not To Abandon Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Al-Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] General Esmail Qa’ani confirmed that Iran remains committed to supporting the Palestinian cause through both direct backing for Resistance forces and military operations such as the Truthful Promise.

Qa’ani made the remarks on Wednesday during the Al-Quds Platform [Manbar al-Quds] program, which included speeches by several Resistance leaders in honor of the International Quds Day.

The top Iranian General hailed the 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, describing it as "a combination of battlefield resistance and popular resistance."

He further stated that the operation "introduced a new phenomenon of unity among resistance fronts," demonstrating the strength and solidarity of resistance forces.

In parallel, The al-Quds Force commander reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the resistance front, stressing that it will "continue until the ultimate goal of liberating Al-Quds is achieved."

For his part, Khalil al-Hayya, the Hamas leader, said the current phase is unprecedented in the history of Palestine.

He said the Resistance, through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, has irreversibly reshaped the struggle for Palestine.

The operation, he said, has demonstrated the ability of the Resistance to take the initiative and launch attacks, exposing the Zionist entity’s security and military failures.

“Despite months of relentless killing, terrorism, and destruction, backed by Washington’s full support, the occupation has failed to break the will of the Palestinian people,” he underlined.

According to Hayya, the Al-Aqsa Flood was launched to counter attempts by the entity to finalize its control over Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, as part of a broader strategy of political, economic, and military domination.

He also emphasized that the Resistance has succeeded in revealing the true nature of the occupation as the prime adversary of the Muslim world.

The ongoing struggle, Hayya said, has forged a new regional power dynamic, uniting fighters from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran in a common front against the occupation.

Meanwhile, Hayya said free people across the world have rallied to condemn “Israel’s” aggression, reject the US support for its crimes, and denounce the acts of terrorism committed by the occupation, which, he said, disregards all ethical and humanitarian values.

The Hamas leader also called on the Arab and Islamic world to take a firm stand, saying the time had come to break the silence that the occupation exploits to push forward its expansionist agenda in the region.

He said it is the duty of the entire Muslim nation to defend Al-Aqsa and support the people of Gaza and Palestine in their struggle.

“Any compromise on even a fraction of Al-Aqsa would be an act of betrayal against faith, the nation, and the sacrifices of martyrs,” Hayya stressed, pointing out that “The liberation of Al-Quds is not merely a political goal,” Hayya stated, “but a historical and religious certainty, regardless of the obstacles involved.”

Similarly, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhalah, stated that the Palestinian people are among the strongest in the world and that Al-Quds serves as a unifying force for Muslims.

“Our people have demonstrated their strength and have not budged in the face of global conspiracies. Al-Quds has always been the greatest weapon in the world.”

Nakhalah honored the martyrs of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, saying “these brave men fought the enemy with unparalleled courage.”

He said the martyrs, through their sacrifices, “proved the truth of their promise to God and to the supporters of the Resistance.”

“Despite the sacrifices, the bond of unity within the Resistance in the region will never be broken. The Palestinian people will stand firm on their land and will accept nothing less than their rightful soil.”

For his part, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, warned that “Israel’s” ongoing aggression, backed by the United States, is aimed at dismantling the Palestinian cause.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy’s actions, mass killings, destruction of infrastructure, starvation, and thirst, clearly reveal their attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi called on Arab nations to take a “bold, historic stand” to prevent the displacement of the Palestinians and resist normalization with “Israel”.

He said such displacement can only succeed with the complicity of certain Arab countries.

“If the ‘Israeli’ enemy succeeds in displacing the Palestinian people, the next target will be Palestine’s neighboring countries and the wider Arab world.”

The Ansarullah leader urged all Muslims to stand up firm against “Israeli” expansionism and to reject psychological defeat and despair.

Despite the US attacks, Yemen will not back down and will continue its operations in support of the Palestinian people, Houthi said.