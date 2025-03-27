Putin: Some Westerners Don’t Understand Russians

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that some people in the West do not understand Russia, yet that fact does not hamper the country’s development.

The Russian president made those remarks on Wednesday during a meeting of the supervisory board of the Movement of the First, a Russian organization for children and youth.

“There are people in the so-called West who do not understand Russia. But this does not prevent us from living and developing. This should only motivate us to increase the number of people who understand us and want to live with us in peace and friendship,” Putin stated.

He further underlined that “Such a goal could be achieved through extensive work with the youth in particular, the president emphasized. “Success awaits us in this area if we work actively and effectively with young people, with children, with teenagers, those who create the foundation of the country’s future and value this country.”

Founded in 2022 with Putin’s direct backing, the Movement of the First has grown into a major nationwide organization. According to the president, it now brings together more than 11 million members.

The main goal of the group is helping the country’s young people become successful in their lives, Putin said. Helping a person find an “optimal” path in life is the key to success, he stressed.