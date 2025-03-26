UK Police Question Holocaust Survivor for Attending Pro-Palestine Protest

By Staff, Agencies

An 87-year-old Holocaust survivor has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police after laying flowers in London’s Trafalgar Square during a pro-Palestine protest to commemorate tens of thousands Palestinians killed in "Israel’s" war on the Gaza Strip.

Stephen Kapos, who took part in a pro-Palestine protest in central London on January 18, was among nine people who were called in for questioning by the Met on Friday.

This came after 77 people were arrested on the day of the protest in what critics described as an example of “repressive and heavy-handed policing.”

Kapos plans to continue marching for peace in Gaza, proud to support the Palestinian people and his family members, after being questioned by the police.

“The sort of killing that’s going on, it’s unbearable to watch and one wonders where it’s leading to because there is no defense to speak of,” he said.

“They are defenseless people out in the open. Their homes have been bombed to smithereens and they are in tents and now they are going to be bombed,” Kapros said of Gazans.

“It’s unbearable and I don’t understand how the world can stand it. And, I’m ashamed of our [regime] and everybody else who facilitates it and enables it.”

Kapros called on the UK government to condemn "Israel’s" actions and immediately suspend military contracts with "Tel Aviv," as well as logistic support.

“All that should be stopped immediately because there’s no doubt about this being an atrocity and international crime, what’s going on, what’s perpetrated by 'Israel'."

Kapos made the remarks as he was surrounded by around 100 supporters including other Holocaust survivors or descendants of them.

A banner reading “Holocaust survivor descendants against Gaza genocide!” was one of the signs being held up, while chants such as “We are all Palestinians” were called out by the crowd.