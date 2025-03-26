Ukraine Still Targeting Russian Energy Infrastructure – MOD

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure despite claims by Vladimir Zelensky that he accepts an agreement between Moscow and Washington to halt such attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

The Ukrainian military has made at least three attempts to strike Russian energy facilities over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Overnight, two Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defenses off the Tarkhankut Peninsula in Russia’s Crimea, the statement read.

The UAVs were targeting the Glebovskoye underground gas storage facility, it added.

A drone attack on an energy facility disconnected a high-voltage power line in a district of Kursk Region, leaving consumers without electricity.

Another UAV strike on Russian energy infrastructure in Kursk Region on Tuesday led to disruptions of electricity supply that affected around 4,000 people, it added.

The ministry stressed that the attacks are happening “despite a public statement by Zelensky about accepting the Russian-American agreements reached in Riyadh on March 24 to stop attacks on civilian energy facilities.”

“By continuing to deliver damage to Russia’s civilian energy infrastructure, the Kiev regime is, in fact, doing everything to disrupt the Russian-American agreements on implementing step-by-step measures to resolve the Ukrainian conflict,” the statement read.

The suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure by Moscow and Kiev was agreed following a phone call last week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.