Dozens Martyred in New ’Israeli’ Attacks on Residential Buildings in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces have killed at least 12 Palestinians, including a mother, in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, local authorities say.

The victims included five children, one of whom was a six-month-old infant. They were killed in intense artillery fire across the city.

"Israeli" troops also blew up residential buildings in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Drones attacked residential buildings in Rafah, while "Israeli" tanks advanced on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and the Bureij refugee camp in the central part o f the besieged territory.

The health ministry in Gaza said at least 830 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since "Israel" resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the ministry's statement, the figure includes 38 people killed in the past 24 hours.

It also reported that the overall death toll has reached 50,183 since the "Israeli" war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

The UN said on Tuesday that at least 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since "Israel" resumed its attacks.

OCHA reported that Gaza's healthcare system is facing significant strain due to increased casualties, reduced medical supplies, and a lack of equipment, blood units, and specialized personnel.