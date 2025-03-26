Japan to Provide Medical Treatment for Injured Palestinians from Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Japan is set to receive injured Palestinians from Gaza for medical treatment, marking its first direct humanitarian medical aid to victims of ‘Israel’s’ war on the enclave.

According to Kyodo News Agency, at least two injured individuals will arrive in Japan starting Wednesday.

The evacuation and treatment plan is being coordinated with the World Health Organization [WHO], and the patients will receive care at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed last month that his government was working on ways to offer medical assistance to Palestinians. He also noted efforts to create educational opportunities for Palestinian students in Japan.

The decision follows ‘Israel’s’ latest aerial assault on Gaza on March 18, which murdered nearly 800 people and injured over 1,600, violating a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.

Since October 2023, more than 50,100 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been murdered, with over 113,700 injured due to ‘Israel’s’ ongoing military campaign.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza. ‘Israel’ also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.