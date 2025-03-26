Military Buildup: Massive American Bomber Build Up Suggests Upcoming Strike

By Staff, Agencies

UK Defense Journal reported that recent movements of US military assets to Diego Garcia indicate preparations for a major air campaign.

This follows the most extensive US strikes in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office, targeting Yemen.

According to open-source intelligence [OSINT] analysis of military flight tracking data, at least five B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and seven C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft have either arrived at the Indian Ocean base or are en route.

The build-up coincides with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation that Washington will continue striking Yemen until the country stops “attacking commercial and military shipping in the Red Sea.”

A US official recently told journalists that the military campaign against Yemen “could last for weeks”—raising speculation that the deployment of B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia signals a possible expansion of air operations.

The military activity was first reported by OSINT analyst IntelFrog [@TheIntelFrog], a respected specialist who tracks military aircraft movements using publicly available data such as ADS-B flight tracking and ACARS messaging systems.

IntelFrog initially observed that at least 18 US Air Force KC-135 tankers were staged at multiple locations, including Travis AFB [California], Daniel K. Inouye International Airport [Hawaii], and Andersen AFB [Guam]. The presence of so many refueling aircraft in different locations suggests strategic pre-positioning for an aerial operation involving strike aircraft.

Further analysis from IntelFrog showed tankers moving from Guam to Diego Garcia, while groups of B-2 stealth bombers were tracked in transit from Whiteman AFB to the island. These movements, described as “not typical", appear linked to an impending military operation.

Additionally, a surge in C-17A Globemaster III transport flights to Diego Garcia has been detected, with at least seven aircraft landing at the base within the past three days, which suggests the transfer of personnel, supplies, and possibly munitions in preparation for the bomber deployment.

IntelFrog emphasized that the “scale of these movements is unusual” and indicates preparations for a "significant operation".