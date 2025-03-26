US Hails Productive Ukraine Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has hailed the outcome of Washington’s negotiations with delegations from Moscow and Kiev as a significant step forward in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Following separate talks in Saudi Arabia this week, both Kiev and Moscow expressed a readiness to observe President Trump’s proposed agreement to mutually halt strikes on energy facilities, as well as to revive the defunct Black Sea Initiative – aimed at preventing the use of force and ensuring that commercial vessels are not used for military purposes.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, “We’ve made a lot of progress on two fronts,” explaining that he was referring to “Russia, Ukraine, and also the Middle East.”

“We’ll see what happens. We’re in deep discussions with Russia and Ukraine, and I would say it’s going well,” the US president said.

Trump refused to disclose further details about the contacts in Riyadh but acknowledged that his administration officials are “thinking” about lifting some sanctions against Moscow in order to facilitate progress on the Black Sea Initiative.

In response, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky accused Washington of “weakening” its position and sanctions pressure.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin released a comprehensive list of energy facilities subject to the 30-day US-brokered truce, including oil and gas processing and storage sites, pumping stations, pipelines, electricity production and distribution infrastructure, nuclear power plants, and hydroelectric dam facilities.

The suspension of strikes was originally proposed by Trump during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. His counterpart agreed and immediately ordered a halt to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

According to the Russian military, it had to intercept and destroy seven kamikaze drones that were already en route to targets in Ukraine.