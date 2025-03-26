Trump’s Election Overhaul: Citizenship Proof Mandate Sparks Controversy

By Staff, Agencies

In a major overhaul of the US election system, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration.

The order claims that the US has fallen behind other nations in enforcing election security and mandates stricter voting regulations.

The order urges states to collaborate with federal agencies in sharing voter lists and prosecuting election-related crimes, warning that failure to comply could result in cuts to federal funding. It also mandates that all ballots must be received by Election Day.

Trump framed the measure as necessary to restore public trust in elections, aligning with his longstanding claims of voter fraud.

The order supports the Republican-backed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility [SAVE] Act and mandates proof of citizenship—such as a passport—for voter eligibility in federal elections.

It also cites India and Brazil as models for linking voter identification to biometric databases.

While Republican lawmakers have supported the move, Democrats and voting rights organizations have strongly condemned it, warning that it could lead to voter disenfranchisement.

The Brennan Center for Justice estimates that 21.3 million voting-age US citizens lack proof of citizenship, with married women facing potential registration issues due to name changes.

The order is expected to face legal challenges, as the US Constitution grants states the primary authority over elections, limiting the federal government’s ability to impose such changes without congressional approval.