Knesset Member Warns: ‘Israel’ Faces the Risk of ‘Civil’ War

By Al-Ahed News

“Israeli” Knesset member Matan Kahana published an article on Channel 7’s website, stating:

"As long as we are fighting external enemies, I believe the ‘Israeli’ army will be able to overcome them. But what threatens us now is a far greater danger—internal disintegration. There is a real risk that we may reach a situation where ‘a man will stand against his brother,’” he warned, describing the growing divisions that could drive one to fight his own people.

Kahana further stated that the greatest security threat facing the entity is internal fragmentation, which could result from crossing two red lines: non-compliance with Supreme Court rulings and refusal to serve in the army. He emphasized that the most pressing security need for ‘Israel’ is the establishment of a “thin” [fragile] constitution—one that clearly defines the system of checks and balances between the entity’s governing branches.

“When this issue is resolved through legislation backed by broad consensus, all parties must exercise utmost restraint rather than disrupt the status quo,” he added.

Kahana stressed, “No one wants a ‘civil’ war in ‘Israel,’ but anyone with their eyes open can easily envision a scenario leading to one.”

He further warned that a “civil” war does not necessarily resemble the one that took place in the United States. “Even mass protests that spiral out of control, turning into violence, injuries and deaths, would constitute a ‘civil’ war in every sense,” he explained.

According to Kahana, such a scenario could unfold if the entity refuses to comply with “Supreme Court” rulings, potentially leading to widespread refusal to serve in the army—both among reservists and in general.

He also noted that a brief look at media channels or a quick scroll through social media reveals the deep-seated anger and resentment between opposing sides. “Expressions of disdain, schadenfreude, and violent rhetoric are commonplace among media figures and public opinion leaders,” he observed.

Kahana reflected on his own experiences, stating, “My unique life path has allowed me to deeply understand the pain and fears of both sides. Unfortunately, even if some of the perceptions each side has about the other are exaggerated or inaccurate, their pain and fears are very real. It is clear to me that no one wants a 'civil' war, but the atmosphere is thick with combustible fumes—one spark could ignite an explosion.”

He stressed that the primary responsibility for de-escalating tensions lies with the entity’s leadership, particularly its Prime Minister. He argued that the entity's decision to pursue certain contentious issues at this moment—while 59 captives remain in Gaza and the war is on the verge of resuming—has created a profound shock for nearly half of its settlers.

He concluded with a stark warning: “Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling could be the final drop that makes the cup overflow.”

Addressing Netanyahu directly, he urged: “Do not drag us to this point. I expect the ‘Supreme Court’ justices and the entity’s legal advisor to grasp the gravity of the situation and act with the necessary restraint.”