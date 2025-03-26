Gaza Genocide: ‘Israel’ Martyrs, Injures Hundreds in 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

The Health Ministry in Gaza reportedly said, renewed "Israeli" airstrikes on the besieged territory have led to the martyr of dozens of Palestinians and injured hundreds of others in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that 62 martyrs and 296 injured people were brought to hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the last day.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” it added.

According to the ministry, the martyrdom toll in Gaza has risen to 792 since "Israel" renewed its war on the blockaded territory last week. At least 1,663 Palestinians have also been wounded.

"Israel" resumed its war on Gaza on March 18, undermining the fragile two-month-long truce agreement with Hamas.

The airstrikes have targeted mostly women and children, drawing a wave of condemnations worldwide.

The overall martyrdom toll since October 7, 2023 has risen past the 50,000 mark.

Medical sources said at least 26 had been martyred in fresh “Israeli” attacks in southern, central, and northern Gaza since dawn Tuesday.

Ten people martyred in "Israeli" strikes targeting tents housing displaced people in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

At least eight people from the same family also martyred after "Israeli" warplanes hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians martyred when "Israeli" warplanes struck a home in the Sabra neighborhood.

Another "Israeli" strike led to the martyr of at least four people in the northern city of Beit Lahia, the sources added.

Separately on Tuesday, an "Israeli" airstrike targeted a family of six in a so-called humanitarian zone in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis; five of them martyred as they were sleeping in their tent.

The victims included the 40-year-old father, the 38-year-old mother and three children aged 14, 10 and four.