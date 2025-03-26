CIA: China Poses Top Military, Cyber Threat to US

By Staff, Agencies

An annual report by the CIA detailed the methods by which China could act in the event of an all-out war with the US, as well as an assessment on the Russia-Ukraine war.

A CIA report stated that China “remains the greatest military and cyber threat to the United States.”

The annual threat assessment warned that China possesses the capability to target the US with conventional weapons and sophisticated cyberattacks on its infrastructure. It also highlighted Beijing's ability to threaten American space assets and its ambition to surpass the US in artificial intelligence dominance by 2030.

The report further noted that Russia, along with Iran, the DPRK, and China, is actively working to challenge US military supremacy through strategic campaigns.

Additionally, it stated that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has provided valuable lessons on countering Western weaponry and intelligence in large-scale warfare.

The US military has been strategizing for a possible confrontation with China for years, with Taiwan as the main point of contention. Additionally, ongoing tensions stem from territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

In a parallel context, the New York Times recently published a story claiming that Elon Musk, Trump's close political ally and head of DOGE, would be briefed on sensitive US military plans for a potential war with China during his visit to the Pentagon.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the publication that Musk would be visiting the Department of Defense on Friday at the invitation of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth "and is just visiting."

However, The Wall Street Journal later reported that Musk would receive a "top secret" briefing on US tactics and plans for war with China, citing anonymous US officials.

Musk claimed the story was false, saying, "The New York Times is pure propaganda," Musk posted on his X platform in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found," he added.

Moreover, the intelligence assessment also concluded that Russia has gained the upper hand in the Ukraine war and is on track to secure the concessions it seeks.

"Over the past year, Russia has solidified its advantage in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is increasingly positioned to pressure Kyiv and its Western backers into negotiating an end to the war that grants Moscow the concessions it desires," the report stated.

The assessment warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine prolongs strategic risks for the United States and could escalate to the use of nuclear weapons. It also raises security concerns within NATO, particularly in Central, Eastern, and Northern Europe.

Regardless of how or when the war in Ukraine ends, the report stated that "Russia’s current geopolitical, economic, military, and domestic political trends highlight its resilience and its ability to sustain a prolonged threat to US power, presence, and global interests."