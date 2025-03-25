’Israel’ to Discuss Iran’s Nuclear Program with Russia: Ambassador

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" plans to engage in new discussions with Russia regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Acting Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi stated in an interview for TASS.

"There will be contacts on this issue. It will be at the level of the Foreign Ministry, and also at the level of other meetings. Because, as I said, this is an issue that interests us," Ben Zvi said.

"So we'll also discuss any, let's say, unfriendly actions by Iran against 'Israel' and try to exert influence through our partners in order to prevent them," he added.

The envoy stressed that Iran’s nuclear program remains a top priority for "Israel".

"This is the issue that we are probably most concerned about, because it is a strategic threat to us," he said.

"That's why it's very important for us to discuss it with all our partners and to do everything we can to ensure that the Iranian nuclear program is not implemented," he emphasized.

Ben Zvi mentioned that "Israel" is "in contact with all our partners, including Russia, on this issue."

Western nations, including the US, have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran vehemently denies, maintaining that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

A couple of days ago, Tehran firmly stated in a letter to the Security Council that its nuclear activities are "entirely peaceful" and fully comply with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.