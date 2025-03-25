Trump’s F-47 Stealth Fighter Unveiling Mocked Worldwide Amid Doubts, Skepticism

By Staff, Agencies

The unveiling of the Boeing F-47 stealth fighter by former US President Donald Trump has been met with widespread skepticism and mockery from global commentators, especially in China, Russia, Iran and Arabic-speaking countries.

Critics quickly dismissed the F-47’s design and the political motives behind the announcement, questioning its actual capabilities and cost, as well as the true intentions of the Pentagon.

On Chinese social media, users ridiculed the F-47’s design, particularly its canard forewings, which were previously criticized when used in China’s J-20 stealth fighter.

One post sarcastically remarked, “Cool – just don’t give us another F-35 fiasco,” referencing the troubled and expensive F-35 program.

Chinese state-run media also mocked the jet, highlighting the US military’s long history of unveiling ambitious projects with minimal follow-through.

The Global Times referred to the F-47 as “finally not just a PPT,” hinting at the many failed promises made in previous US defense projects.

Russian media joined the chorus of skepticism, with major Moscow newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets calling the F-47 unveiling "baffling" and comparing Trump’s claims to his earlier unfulfilled promises, such as the “super-duper missile” he vowed to create.

Russian social media, especially Telegram, was filled with memes mocking the F-47’s estimated $300 million price tag, with one user sarcastically remarking, “Only Trump could call this cost-saving.”

In Iran, the state-affiliated media treated Trump’s promise that the F-47 would “surprise America’s enemies” with indifference.

Similarly, in Arabic-speaking countries, especially in the Gulf, reactions were mixed but full of sarcasm. Trump’s boast that "nothing in the world can rival it" was widely mocked, with one Arabic-language post quipping, “Have you met the marketing department of Lockheed Martin?”

Some analysts in the Arab world questioned the timing of the F-47 announcement, speculating that it was intended to provoke China and Russia more than to address any actual military needs in the Middle East.

There were also rumors that US allies, such as the UAE or Saudi Arabia, might receive a downgraded version of the fighter, a possibility Trump himself hinted at by suggesting that allies could get "a low-tech version" of the jet.

The Pentagon claims that the F-47 is the first manned sixth-generation fighter jet, set to replace the F-22 Raptor and integrate artificial intelligence, stealth technology, and drone coordination.

However, officials have admitted that the aircraft won’t be ready for service until the mid-2030s, further fueling doubts about its actual potential and the credibility of the US military’s latest promises.