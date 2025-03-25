Erdogan Calls Opposition Protests a ’Movement of Violence’ Following Imamoglu’s Arrest

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned protests sparked by the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, calling them a "movement of violence."

He blamed the main opposition Republican People’s Party [CHP] for inciting unrest, holding them accountable for injured police officers, damaged property, and the escalating protests.

Imamoglu, Erdogan’s key political rival, was jailed on March 23 pending trial on corruption charges that he denies.

The arrest, which occurred on March 19, has triggered the largest protests in Turkey in over a decade. Thousands of people participated in anti-government demonstrations, despite a ban on street gatherings in several cities.

CHP leader Özgur Özel repeated calls for continued protests and urged citizens to boycott media outlets, brands, and stores linked to Erdogan’s government.

Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, said the opposition was responsible for the violence and disruption, stating, “As a nation, we followed with surprise the events that emerged after the main opposition leader’s call to take to the streets.”

He also warned that the CHP would be held accountable for the damages.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya accused some protesters of “terrorizing” the streets, saying that 1,133 people had been detained, and 123 police officers had been injured.

Despite violent police interventions, protests continued across the country, with sit-ins blocking roads in Istanbul, Ankara, and other cities. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters, leading to further arrests.

Imamoglu’s supporters, including construction worker Adem Bali, described his detention as unjust, while rights groups and European nations expressed concern over the erosion of democratic principles in Turkey. Germany, in particular, noted that the arrest undermined Turkey’s aspirations to join the European Union.

Amidst this turmoil, Erdogan reassured investors, emphasizing that maintaining financial stability was the government’s top priority.

Turkey’s stock market and lira took a hit following Imamoglu’s arrest, with analysts predicting prolonged political uncertainty. Erdogan’s government continues to face criticism both domestically and internationally as the political and economic situation in Turkey remains volatile.