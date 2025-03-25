Please Wait...

China Criticizes Trump’s Tariffs on Venezuelan Oil Imports

China Criticizes Trump's Tariffs on Venezuelan Oil Imports
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

China has strongly condemned the US' imposition of tariffs on countries importing oil from Venezuela, calling it an “illegal” act that interferes with the sovereignty of other nations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that China opposes the US’ ongoing use of unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction,” referring to the 25% tariff President Donald Trump announced in an executive order.

The order, effective April 2, targets countries that trade Venezuelan oil, whether directly or through intermediaries.

Guo urged the US to end its sanctions on Venezuela and take actions that would promote peace, stability and development in Venezuela and beyond.

He further emphasized that trade wars only lead to losses for US businesses and consumers.

