Seven Syrians Killed in ‘Israeli’ Strikes on Southwestern Dara’a

By Staff, Agencies

In the latest act of aggression against Syria since the downfall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government, at least seven people have been killed and several others injured when "Israeli" occupation forces launched an attack against a residential neighborhood in Syria’s southwestern province of Dara’a.

According to reports, the victims were killed as “Israeli” forces shelled Kuwaya village, located west of the provincial capital of Dara’a, on Tuesday.

Reports say that "Israeli" ground forces are operating in the area, and that the assault has caused “a state of fear and panic” in the village.

However, Omar al-Hariri, an independent journalist based in Dara’a, dismissed "Israeli" allegations that the occupation forces were attacked in southern Syria, and they returned fire.

“The truth is that they [IOF] initiated the aggression by attempting to arrest youths from Kuwaya, who resisted this patrol,” he wrote in a post published on X social media platform, adding that the IOF has also ordered all residents to evacuate the village immediately.

Earlier, "Israeli" warplanes had carried out airstrikes against two military facilities once belonging to ousted president Bashar al-Assad's army but now used by the forces of Syria's new authorities in the central province of Homs.

Moreover, "Israeli" jets struck the Palmyra Military Airport and the Tiyas Air Base, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attack came only a few days after "Israeli" aircraft launched similar strikes on these same airfields.