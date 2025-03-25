Please Wait...

Zelensky to Meet US After 12-Hour US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia

folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that Ukraine and the United States will meet again after the recent 12-hour talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia. The discussions, which took place in Riyadh, focused on achieving a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian negotiators were in proximity, awaiting further talks with the US team, following their discussions with the Trump administration.

Zelensky mentioned his conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who has been actively involved in the talks.

He noted that after the US-Russia meeting, the Ukrainian and American teams had another session, and he anticipated further updates soon.

Zelensky criticized Russia for prolonging the war and emphasized the need for strong international actions to push towards peace, including sanctions and support for Ukraine.

The US-Russia talks, which ended after more than 12 hours, are expected to result in a joint statement on March 25.

Initial discussions between the Trump delegation and Ukraine on March 23 also included topics such as attacks on energy infrastructure and a potential partial ceasefire at sea. Zelensky described the talks as constructive.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates

