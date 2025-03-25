WSJ: ‘Israel’ Considers Massive Offensive on Gaza to Occupy Huge Swaths of Territory

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his newly-appointed security team are reportedly planning a large-scale ground assault against the Gaza Strip.

The Wall Street Journal [WSJ] carried the report on Monday, saying the occupation entity sought to stage the assault with the self-proclaimed goal of defeating Hamas.

The entity, the report added, believed that military defeat for Hamas was, according to "Tel Aviv", crucial before any political solutions could be even considered.

The movement, its allies, and even the entity's own allied states have, however, defined the group as invincible in light of its battleground savvy and strategy, as well as its popularity among Palestinians and the anti-occupation regional peoples and governments.

In an interview with the Hebrew Channel 13 last June, former "Israeli" military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, “Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people — whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong.”

A senior Hamas official confirmed remarks by the "Israeli" military spokesman on the impossibility of eliminating the group shows that the entity has failed in its war on Gaza. Anyone promising this was “throwing sand in the face of the 'Israeli' public," he added.

The WSJ report added, though that the “Israeli” officials were laying the groundwork for further significant escalation, supposedly aiming to break Hamas's hold on the Palestinian territory.

The entity has already restaged the ground assault that it used to conduct against Gaza after the war, deploying infantry forces into Gaza’s northern areas and the retaking of the “Netzarim” Corridor, an area giving IOF an upper hand to step the entity’s attacks on central and northern Gaza. "Tel Aviv" had previously relinquished the area as part of the ceasefire.

Additionally, IOF have ramped up airstrikes and assassinated several of Hamas political figures in the territory.