Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Attacked by ’Israeli’ Settlers, Detained by Military

By Staff, Agencies

Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the acclaimed documentary No Other Land, was brutally attacked by "Israeli" settlers and subsequently detained by the "Israeli" military in the occupied West Bank on Monday, as reported by fellow filmmakers and witnesses.

Ballal, along with two other Palestinians, was taken into custody in the village of Susiya, according to attorney Lea Tsemel, who is representing them.

The filmmakers were ambushed by a group of about two dozen "Israeli" settlers—some wearing masks, others armed and some in "Israeli" military uniforms—who attacked the village.

Ballal’s fellow director, Basel Adra, witnessed the attack and the subsequent violent detention.

Adra described how the settlers pelted stones at the Palestinians while "Israeli" soldiers arrived and pointed their guns at them.

"We came back from the Oscars and every day since there is an attack on us," Adra stated. "This might be their revenge on us for making the movie. It feels like a punishment."

The "Israeli" military later claimed that they had detained three Palestinians on suspicion of throwing rocks at their forces and one "Israeli" non-combatant involved in a violent confrontation.

However, witnesses and the filmmakers strongly dispute this narrative. Adra emphasized that the violence initiated by the settlers was unprovoked, and the military's actions were a continuation of the harassment faced by the village.

Ballal, who is from Masafer Yatta, co-directed the documentary No Other Land, which exposes the plight of the Palestinian residents of the area who are resisting the "Israeli" military's efforts to demolish their villages.

The documentary, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary in 2024, has sparked controversy, especially in "Israeli" circles, where it has faced significant backlash.

Adra recounted how the "Israeli" settlers entered the village shortly after the evening fast was broken during Ramadan, with one settler, known for frequently attacking the village, leading the "Israeli" military to Ballal's home.

The soldiers opened fire into the air, and Ballal’s wife heard her husband’s desperate cries for help as he was beaten. Adra saw Ballal, bloodied, handcuffed and blindfolded, being dragged away into a military vehicle.

Ballal’s blood was reportedly left on the ground outside his home, evidence of the brutal treatment he faced. Eyewitness accounts have further corroborated the details of this violent assault, underscoring the ongoing harassment Palestinians endure under "Israeli" occupation.