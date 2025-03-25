“Israel” Continues Breaching 1701: Drone Attack Martyrs Another Lebanese in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” occupation drone targeted a car in the southern Lebanese town of Qaaqaait al-Jisr, late on Monday.

The attack that led to the martyrdom of one Lebanese and several other injuries marks another grave violation of the ceasefire agreement between the “Israeli” occupation and Lebanon, despite full Lebanese commitment to the clauses of the deal.

“Israeli” occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes and shelled several towns in the region on Saturday.

These attacks resulted in the martyrdom and injuries of several civilians in southern Lebanon, while also targeting eastern Lebanon.

Prior to these escalations, blatant “Israeli” violations had been ongoing, namely targeted and sporadic strikes that undermined Lebanese sovereignty. These violations included repeated incursions into Lebanese airspace and the occupation of points along the Lebanon-Palestine border.

A ceasefire agreement was originally put into effect on November 27, 2024, following a brutal “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon.

Although the mediated agreement guaranteed full “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanon by January 27 this year, the deadline for withdrawal was extended to February 18. Despite this, “Israeli” occupation forces continue to occupy several areas near Lebanese border towns and directly attack civilians and Army personnel in the region.