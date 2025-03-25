US Renews Attacks on Yemen’s Saada

By Staff, Agencies

The United States renewed its airstrikes on Saada, Yemen, after a series of airstrikes that martyred a civilian and wounded over a dozen others.

This latest attack follows a series of six airstrikes on Sunday targeting areas around the city of Saada and the districts of Saqin and Sahar.

US warplanes targeted northern Yemen with multiple airstrikes on Sunday evening. The American aggression on Yemen targeted the vicinity of Saada City in northern Yemen, with two airstrikes, as attacks by US warships and aircraft carriers reached a daily pace.

Moreover, the United States launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

On Saturday, three airstrikes targeted the Hodeidah International Airport, while additional strikes hit al-Manzar in western Yemen, the Port of Salif in the Hodeidah governorate, and the city of Majzar in the Maarib province in northeastern Yemen, where five airstrikes were carried out.

On March 21, the United States resumed its airstrikes on Yemeni cities, hitting the al-Tuhayta District in Hodeidah governorate along the Red Sea in southwestern Yemen, as well as the al-Asayid district in Saada governorate in the north.

In Hodeidah, US aircraft carried out six airstrikes on the al-Tuhayta District, while multiple raids targeted the Saada governorate.

In al-Bayda, US aircraft targeted the al-Sawadiyah district, while in Saada, airstrikes struck the outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile Yemen’s SABA news agency reported that the US attack on the al-Thawra district in northern Sanaa hit an unfinished event hall within a residential neighborhood.

The foreign minister of the Sanaa-based government, Jamal Amer, underlined on March 18 that Yemen would not scale back its operations against "Israeli" shipping in the Red Sea in response to US military pressure or appeals from allies such as Iran.

His remarks came after the US launched an aggression with a series of strikes on Yemeni territory on March 17, after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced last week that they were resuming attacks on Red Sea shipping in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“There will be no talk of any dialing down of operations before ending the aid blockade in Gaza. Iran is not interfering in our decision but what is happening is that it mediates sometimes but it cannot dictate things,” Amer explained.

"[The US] is threatening Iran and hitting Yemen. Now all scenarios are possible. We will do what they will do to us. If they are hitting us from [US aircraft carrier USS Harry S.] Truman, we will retaliate by hitting Truman," the Yemeni minister warned.