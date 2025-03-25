Hamas: Impervious To ‘Israeli’ Assassinations, To Continue Martyrs’ Path

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, said the resistance movement is deep-rooted in Palestine and that, it will be not be affected by "Israeli" assassination of its leaders.

Abu Zuhri made the remarks on Monday, after "Israel" martyred four members of Hamas’s political bureau in less than a week since the occupying entity resumed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The assassinations came after "Israel" unilaterally broke a fragile two-month-long ceasefire agreement with Hamas and conducted deadly airstrikes across Gaza.

Abu Zuhri said the Zionist entity used the opportunity of the truce deal to gather information about Hamas officials in order to assassinate them.

"The blood of Hamas leaders and commanders is the same as that of the Gaza children and youth, and these assassinations will not prevent us from keeping on the path of struggle," he added.

The Hamas spokesman also noted that "Israel" today carries out filed executions on a daily basis in the besieged territory, adding, "What is currently happening in Gaza is much more horrific than the events over the 15-month genocide."

Latest reports said, at least 23 Palestinians, including seven children, were martyred in pre-dawn "Israeli" attacks and artillery shelling.

Most of the martyrs were in south and central Gaza.