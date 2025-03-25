Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyrs Another Two Journalists in Gaza, Martyrdom Toll Soars to 208

By Staff, Agencies

Two more Palestinian journalists have been martyred in “Israeli” attacks on the Gaza Strip, taking the martyrdom toll among journalists to 208 since early October 2023, when the entity launched its all-out onslaught against the blockaded territory.

Gaza's Government Media Office announced in a statement that Hossam Shabat, a correspondent for Al-Jazeera Mubasher television channel, was martyred in an “Israeli” strike in northern Gaza on Monday.

Mohammed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today TV, also lost his life in another aerial raid that struck his apartment in the southern city of Khan Younis. His wife and child were also martyred in the attack.

The media office condemned the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the occupying “Israeli” entity.

It called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all relevant bodies worldwide to denounce such systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's Government Media Office held the apartheid entity, the US and their allies, including Britain, Germany, and France, fully responsible for the unfolding brutal and heinous crimes being committed in the besieged coastal territory.

It appealed to the international community and journalism organizations to censure “Israeli” crimes, deter them, take them to international courts, and bring criminal “Israeli” authorities to justice.

A female Palestinian journalist who reported from Indonesian Hospital has been martyred in an “Israeli” attack in the Gaza Strip.

“We also call on them to exert serious and effective pressure to stop the genocide, protect journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip, and halt the crime of killing and assassinating them,” the media office pointed out.

For its part, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate stated that the Zionist entity is committing a new massacre against journalists, and the targeted killings of Mohammed Mansour and Hossam Shabbat is a crime added to the record of “Israeli” terrorism.

Journalists working within the Palestinian territory have encountered enormous risks while covering the genocidal war, particularly in light of “Israeli” ground assaults and airstrikes, as well as challenges such as disrupted communications, shortages of supplies, and power outages.