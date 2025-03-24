Kiev Wants Trump Envoy Sacked

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who has played a central role in opening negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict, is “spreading Russian propaganda” and should be sacked, according to a senior Ukrainian lawmaker.

Kiev's Foreign Affairs Committee head responded to Witkoff's interview with Tucker Carlson, addressing former Ukrainian territories now part of Russia as an overlooked issue.

“They’re Russian-speaking. There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule,” Witkoff said.

Merezhko strongly condemned the “disgraceful, shocking statements,” accusing the Witkoff of acting as an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than of the Trump.

Merezhko said that wasn’t sure if “ignorance, naivety, or unprofessionalism” was behind Witkoff’s statements and called for the US official should be booted from his role.

Merezhko believed the person should be removed from the delegation due to unprofessional behavior or echoing Putin's narratives.

Moscow and Kiev hold opposing views on regions that joined Russia in 2022.

Moscow asserts its sovereignty over territories, while Kiev pledges to regain control of all its claimed territories.