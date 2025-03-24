US Delegation Seeks Black Sea Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Talks

By Staff, Agencies

A US delegation is set to engage in talks with Russian officials on Monday, seeking to establish a Black Sea ceasefire and work toward a broader cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

This follows discussions with Ukrainian diplomats on Sunday.

These technical talks take place as US President Donald Trump intensifies his push to halt Russia's ongoing three-year offensive in Ukraine.

Last week, Trump spoke separately with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, Andrew Peek and Michael Anton from the US are leading the discussions.

They met with Ukrainian officials on Sunday evening and are scheduled to meet with their Russian counterparts on Monday.

The White House has stated that the primary objective of the talks is to secure a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea to ensure uninterrupted shipping.

White House national security advisor Mike Waltz confirmed that US, Russian, and Ukrainian delegations were present at the same facility in Riyadh.

Beyond the Black Sea ceasefire, the discussions will also cover "the line of control" between Ukraine and Russia.

Waltz explained that this would involve "verification measures, peacekeeping, freezing the lines where they are."

Russia’s delegation will include Grigory Karasin, chair of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sergei Beseda, an advisor to the director of the Federal Security Service.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, who leads the Ukrainian delegation, stated on Facebook that the US-Ukraine discussions focused on proposals to protect energy infrastructure and other critical facilities.