US Doctor Recounts Horror in Gaza Hospital as More Palestinian Patients Killed in ’Israeli’ Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military has bombed the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, killing two patients and wounding several others, including medical staff.

In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry said the "Israeli" strike targeted the hospital’s surgical ward late on Sunday, claiming the lives of a teenage boy and another person who were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Hamas identified one of the victims as Ismail Barhoum, a member of the resistance group’s political bureau.

Meanwhile, Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon from California, who is volunteering at the Nasser hospital, said the teenage victim was his patient.

Just hours before the aerial assault, Sidhwa and Mark Perlmutter, a volunteer orthopaedic surgeon, spoke to CNN about the horrors "Israel" was exacting on Palestinians in Gaza.

Perlmutter attributed the whitewashing by western media to 100% of the 100,000 dead or unfound children in Gaza, who are buried under rubble.

Speaking to Democracy Now! news program on March 18, Sidhwa described some of the horrific injuries he had treated, saying it is “heartbreaking” for Palestinians to suffer more bloodshed.

“It’s all because we provide the funding, the diplomatic, the economic and the military support. And we don’t have to,” he noted.