UK Detects First-Ever Bird Flu Case in Sheep Amid Growing Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom has reported its first-ever case of bird flu in a sheep, discovered in Yorkshire during routine livestock surveillance.

The infected sheep was located on a farm where avian influenza had already been confirmed in captive birds.

Authorities assured that no further infections have been found in the flock and that there is no immediate threat to the broader livestock population. However, UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss urged farmers to remain vigilant.

The UK introduced livestock monitoring after bird flu outbreaks in U.S. dairy cows raised concerns. The United States has been battling a severe H5N1 outbreak, which has impacted 166 million birds and spread to dairy cattle in 17 states, driving up egg prices.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently called the current outbreak "unprecedented", warning of its serious impact on food security and the global economy. Meanwhile, scientists remain concerned about cross-species transmission, especially after bird flu was detected in cats and wild carnivores in Europe for the first time since 2024.

Health experts fear the virus could mutate and pose a pandemic risk to humans, prompting continued global surveillance and preventive measures.