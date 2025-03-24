Tokyo’s Cherry Blossoms Begin to Bloom, Marking the Start of Sakura Season

By Staff, Agencies

Japan’s Meteorological Agency [JMA] officially declared the start of cherry blossom season in Tokyo on Monday, as the first blooms of the iconic Somei Yoshino variety appeared at Yasukuni Shrine.

The declaration came after officials confirmed at least five blossoms on the designated specimen tree, meeting the criteria for the announcement.

This year’s first bloom in Tokyo arrived five days earlier than in 2023, aligning with the average annual timing. The declaration follows the season’s first official bloom in Japan, recorded on Sunday in Kochi, a city on Shikoku island.

Cherry blossoms, or sakura, hold deep cultural significance in Japan, symbolizing life, transience, and renewal. Their arrival coincides with the beginning of the academic and business year, prompting nationwide celebrations, including hanami—picnicking under the blossoms.

With Tokyo experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures of 19°C [66°F], the JMA expects full bloom in about 10 days.

The agency monitors over 50 benchmark cherry trees across Japan, using their bloom patterns to track climate trends. In recent years, earlier-than-average bloom times have raised concerns about the impact of climate change on this cherished natural phenomenon.