Iran Warns: ‘Israeli’ Aggression against Lebanon Threatens Global Peace, Security

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, strongly condemned "Israel’s" strikes across various parts of Lebanon, which have claimed the lives of dozens of Lebanese civilians recently.

Baghaei linked the "Israeli" entity’s aggression against Lebanon and Syria to "Tel-Aviv's" recently intensified genocidal campaign in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, describing the combined offensives as a grave escalation that threatens regional and global stability.

Referring to repeated ceasefire violations by "Israeli" forces over the past two months, Baghaei said that the latest wave of attacks—particularly over the past few days—underscores "Tel Aviv’s" “lawlessness” and its disregard for international law and humanitarian norms.

He emphasized the urgent responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to intervene and halt "Israel’s" ongoing aggression.

Baghaei also expressed condolences to the families of the Lebanese martyrs and conveyed solidarity with the people and government of Lebanon, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

On Saturday, "Israeli" airstrikes lead to the martyr of at least seven people and injured 40 more across Lebanon.

Later that day, "Israeli" warplanes struck a parking area in Tyre’s al-Raml neighborhood, injuring four civilians.

