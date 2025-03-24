Iran Rejects US Pressure as Washington Seeks to Revive Nuclear Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has dismissed US attempts to reopen negotiations on its nuclear program, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei rejecting President Donald Trump’s latest outreach as an act of coercion rather than genuine diplomacy.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Trump sent a letter to Iranian leadership on March 7, calling for talks while simultaneously threatening military action.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the letter as a veiled ultimatum, affirming that Iran will not negotiate under pressure.

Washington’s renewed push for talks comes as the US intensifies hostilities against Iran and its allies, including airstrikes on Yemen and threats over Iran’s support for the Ansarullah. The Yemeni resistance group has been targeting “Israeli” positions in response to the ongoing war in Gaza, an operation Tehran insists is independent of Iranian directives.

Trump’s approach lacks credibility in Tehran, especially after his unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal [JCPOA] in 2018, which shattered trust and led to the reimposition of harsh sanctions.

In response, Iran has expanded its nuclear program within legal limits, enriching uranium to 60% purity—a move permitted under the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] as long as it remains for civilian purposes. The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has confirmed that Iran has not diverted nuclear material toward weaponization.

Despite his apparent willingness to talk, Trump continues to enforce a “maximum pressure” strategy, demanding that Iran completely dismantle its nuclear program, even at peaceful levels.

Iran, however, remains steadfast, insisting that the US must change its aggressive approach before any negotiations can take place.

With Washington refusing to abandon its threats and economic warfare, voices in Iran are increasingly calling for a reassessment of the country’s policy of self-restraint regarding nuclear weapons.