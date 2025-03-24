Hezbollah MP: Some People Turn A Blind Eye to the Continuous ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon

By Staff

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ihab Hamadeh, emphasized that the “Israeli” enemy continuously attacks Lebanon on all levels—land, sea, and air—without accountability or oversight, in full view and hearing of the entire world.

“Some people turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the blatant ‘Israeli’ aggression against humans, stones, and humans at every moment and across the Lebanese geography, and they do not bother to utter a single word, while their team pushes for the disarmament of the resistance,” he confirmed.

Hamada affirmed that we will become more committed to our choices, more powerful and steadfast, and we will intensify our confrontation against our enemy’s schemes.

“We will always be strong and steadfast in the field, especially since we possess all the elements of capability and strength, because true power comes from God,” he said, noting that “We are strong and steadfast in terms of our numbers and equipment, as we possess spirits that no one else on this earth owe. We have faith in God Almighty, and confidence in our victory and strength in confronting our enemy.”

Hamada concluded by saying that “our martyrs’ blood will sprout and grow, and it will be a stronghold for all of us, our land, and our dignity.”