Iran Urges Collective Action from Muslim Nations to Stop ‘Israeli’ Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, strongly condemned the "Israeli" entity’s atrocities against the defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a telephone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday, he underscored the urgent need for unified and immediate action by Islamic countries to halt these crimes.

Araqchi was pointing to the "Israeli" entity’s resumption of its genocidal war on Gaza since Tuesday in outright breach of "Tel Aviv’s" ceasefire agreement with the coastal sliver’s Hamas resistance movement.

Amid the deadly atrocities, the "Israeli" entity’s minister for military affairs, Israel Katz threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas released the Zionist captives, who remained in the Palestinian territory.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araqchi denounced the military aggression by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen, highlighting the resulting casualties among innocent women and children, as well as the destruction of the country’s infrastructures.

He underscored the shared responsibility of the global Muslim community to support their fellow Muslims in the violence-wracked and impoverished Arab Peninsula country.

For his part, Farhan reiterated Riyadh’s firm stance in condemning the "Israeli" entity’s deadly aggression, stressing the necessity for coordination and close cooperation among regional countries to prevent escalation of the crisis.