Canada’s PM Calls Snap Election, Cites Trump’s Threats to Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a snap election for April 28, seeking a strong mandate to confront US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and rhetoric, which he described as a direct threat to Canada’s sovereignty.

Carney, who took office on March 14 following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, initially expressed a willingness to work with Trump.

However, in his election announcement, he adopted a more combative stance, accusing Trump of wanting to "break us so America can own us." The White House has yet to respond to his remarks.

The decision to call an early election comes amid rising tensions between the two countries. Trump recently delayed imposing broad tariffs on Canadian goods but has since enacted duties on steel and aluminum and threatened further tariffs on dairy and lumber.

The escalating trade dispute has fueled nationalist sentiment in Canada, with polls showing increasing concern over US-Canada relations.

Despite having no prior political experience, Carney, a former central banker, won the Liberal leadership by positioning himself as the best candidate to stand up to Trump.

He now has just five weeks to convince Canadians, proposing a tax cut for low-income earners as part of his campaign.

Recent polls indicate a shift in political momentum, with the Liberals, initially trailing the opposition Conservatives, now holding a slight lead.

However, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, a seasoned politician fluent in French, remains a formidable opponent, especially in the key battleground of Quebec.

The upcoming election is shaping up to be less about long-term political trends and more about leadership in the face of immediate challenges, particularly Canada’s strained relationship with its southern neighbor.