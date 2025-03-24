- Home
UK May Scrap £180M Brexit Trade System Amid Delays and Uncertainty
By Staff, Agencies
The UK government is reconsidering its £180 million investment in a “Single Trade Window” [STW], a digital platform designed to streamline border processes post-Brexit.
Initially presented in December 2020 as a revolutionary system to simplify trade paperwork, the project has been plagued by delays and rising costs, with estimates reaching £330 million.
According to sources briefed on the matter, the Cabinet Office is evaluating four options, including terminating the project altogether, maintaining its current form while delaying further funding, adopting a scaled-down data-sharing model, or proceeding with full-scale implementation.
Liam Byrne, chair of the UK Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee, warned that abandoning the STW could cost businesses £250 million in potential savings. Businesses have voiced frustration over the delays, especially as they struggle with the complexities of the UK’s Border Target Operating Model [BTOM].
A National Audit Office report previously criticized the program's unrealistic objectives and underestimated complexity. Meanwhile, a Freedom of Information request revealed that at least £105 million has already been spent on the initiative, raising concerns over wasted public funds.
Despite setbacks, the government maintains that reducing trade barriers remains a priority, with further updates expected in the next Spending Review. However, businesses and policymakers continue to urge immediate action to ensure the UK’s trade infrastructure remains competitive.
