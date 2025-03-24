Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

UK May Scrap £180M Brexit Trade System Amid Delays and Uncertainty

UK May Scrap £180M Brexit Trade System Amid Delays and Uncertainty
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The UK government is reconsidering its £180 million investment in a “Single Trade Window” [STW], a digital platform designed to streamline border processes post-Brexit.

Initially presented in December 2020 as a revolutionary system to simplify trade paperwork, the project has been plagued by delays and rising costs, with estimates reaching £330 million.

According to sources briefed on the matter, the Cabinet Office is evaluating four options, including terminating the project altogether, maintaining its current form while delaying further funding, adopting a scaled-down data-sharing model, or proceeding with full-scale implementation.

Liam Byrne, chair of the UK Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee, warned that abandoning the STW could cost businesses £250 million in potential savings. Businesses have voiced frustration over the delays, especially as they struggle with the complexities of the UK’s Border Target Operating Model [BTOM].

A National Audit Office report previously criticized the program's unrealistic objectives and underestimated complexity. Meanwhile, a Freedom of Information request revealed that at least £105 million has already been spent on the initiative, raising concerns over wasted public funds.

Despite setbacks, the government maintains that reducing trade barriers remains a priority, with further updates expected in the next Spending Review. However, businesses and policymakers continue to urge immediate action to ensure the UK’s trade infrastructure remains competitive.

Brexit UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
UK May Scrap £180M Brexit Trade System Amid Delays and Uncertainty

UK May Scrap £180M Brexit Trade System Amid Delays and Uncertainty

4 hours ago
British Chancellor Rachel Reeves Rules Out ’Tax and Spend’ Approach

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves Rules Out ’Tax and Spend’ Approach

2 days ago
Britain Issues Travel Advisory for US Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Britain Issues Travel Advisory for US Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

3 days ago
Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-03-2025 Hour: 03:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot