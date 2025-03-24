Sayyed Al-Houthi to Hezbollah: You’re Not Alone. Yemen is By Your Side

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi warned that the country stands ready to intervene against the “Israeli” entity if it escalates its aggression against Lebanon into another full-scale war.

Sayyed Al-Houthi reaffirmed the movement’s unwavering support for Lebanon and its Hezbollah resistance movement following deadly “Israeli” airstrikes on Lebanon.

“If the ‘Israeli’ enemy engages in a return to all-out war and comprehensive aggression, we will stand by your side,” he declared. “In any circumstances that require our intervention in a supportive position, we are prepared to do so.”

In parallel, the resistance leader denounced the recent “Israeli” strikes as “brutal and unjust,” emphasizing Yemen’s solidarity with Lebanon.

“There is no justification for this brutal and unjust aggression,” he said, reasserting Sana’a’s “firm and principled [supportive] stance with our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people.”

The Ansarullah leader again warned that Yemen would not stand idly by in the face of further “Israeli” escalation.

“Just as we said to our brothers among the Palestinian people, ‘You are not alone,’ we also say to our brothers in Hezbollah and among the Lebanese people: You are not alone. We are by your side.”

Ansarullah has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and resistance movements in the face of “Israeli” bloodletting and destruction.