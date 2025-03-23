Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben Gurion Airport and Engage US Warships in Red Sea

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a statement confirming a successful ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”]and engagements with US military assets in the Red Sea.

The statement reaffirms Yemen’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and responding to American aggression.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces: