Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben Gurion Airport and Engage US Warships in Red Sea

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben Gurion Airport and Engage US Warships in Red Sea
folder_openYemen access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a statement confirming a successful ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”]and engagements with US military assets in the Red Sea.

The statement reaffirms Yemen’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and responding to American aggression.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type. By the grace of Allah, the operation successfully hit its target, resulting in the suspension of air traffic at the airport for over half an hour.

Furthermore, in response to the American aggression, which has launched dozens of airstrikes against our country in recent hours, our forces engaged in combat with the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and several hostile warships in the Red Sea. Using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones, our forces engaged the enemy in confrontations that lasted for several hours.

With unwavering reliance on Allah, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to resist this brutal and criminal aggression, meeting escalation with escalation.

Additionally, we remain steadfast in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and will persist in preventing “Israeli” navigation within the previously declared operational zone until the aggression ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 23rd of Ramadan, 1446 AH

Corresponding to March 23, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Israel Palestine Yemen ansarullah bengurion UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben Gurion Airport and Engage US Warships in Red Sea

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben Gurion Airport and Engage US Warships in Red Sea

9 hours ago
US Strikes Target Yemen’s Hodeida Airport as Tensions Escalate

US Strikes Target Yemen’s Hodeida Airport as Tensions Escalate

9 hours ago
Yemen Declares ’Israel’s’ Ben Gurion Airport Unsafe Until Gaza Siege Ends

Yemen Declares ’Israel’s’ Ben Gurion Airport Unsafe Until Gaza Siege Ends

one day ago
In 24 Hours, Yemen Strikes “Tel Aviv” for 2nd Time with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

In 24 Hours, Yemen Strikes “Tel Aviv” for 2nd Time with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-03-2025 Hour: 04:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot